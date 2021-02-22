Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issued By Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $131.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after acquiring an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after acquiring an additional 478,343 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,698.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,396,520. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

