Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SITC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.87 on Monday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares in the company, valued at $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.