Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,182,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,986 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,606 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

