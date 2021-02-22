Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Decreased by Analyst

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Black Knight in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKI. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $81.73 on Monday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $2,955,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

