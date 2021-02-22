Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Increased by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

CM stock opened at $90.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

