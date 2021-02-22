Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

CLR stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $26.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.