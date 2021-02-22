Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Reduced by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.25.

TSE:GSY opened at C$125.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$21.08 and a twelve month high of C$128.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.97.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

