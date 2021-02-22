Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Increased by Cormark (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.13.

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 44.83. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.91.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

