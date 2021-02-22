Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Raised by Analyst

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MX. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of MX opened at $20.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $713.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $153,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

