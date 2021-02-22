Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Decreased by B. Riley

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Medallion Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $177.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.02.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

