Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Lifted by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Ovintiv stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $23.19.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after buying an additional 494,429 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.