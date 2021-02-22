Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Shares of OC stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.