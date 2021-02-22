Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Lowered by Northcoast Research

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

RCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

RCII stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $53.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

