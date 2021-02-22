Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

SP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $710.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 92,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.