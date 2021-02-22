Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $120.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

