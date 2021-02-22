Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Increased by Analyst

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Textainer Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

