Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Decreased by Piper Sandler

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

