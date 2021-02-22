Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Boosted by Wedbush

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

NYSE TPH opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

