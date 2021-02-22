Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Lifted by William Blair

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $231.34 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.04.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after acquiring an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

