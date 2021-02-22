Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Boosted by William Blair

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WST opened at $281.55 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

