Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reduced by KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of SM opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SM Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SM Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

