Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

