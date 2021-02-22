Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

CHH stock opened at $111.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

