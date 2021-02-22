Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Newmark Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.01 on Monday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after buying an additional 901,530 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

