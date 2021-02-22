Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for United Fire Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

UFCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

