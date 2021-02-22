Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20).
Shares of AEL opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,795,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
