Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Raised by Analyst

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day moving average is $133.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

