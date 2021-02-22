Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AXT, Inc. Lifted by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Research analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $9,742,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after buying an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 88,850 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

