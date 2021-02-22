Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $134.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.