Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

