Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of HP opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.