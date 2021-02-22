Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.28.

Shares of JACK opened at $99.18 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.