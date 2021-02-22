Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Cut by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

