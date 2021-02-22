Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Lifted by B. Riley

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

ROG stock opened at $185.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $192.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 599.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Rogers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Rogers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rogers by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $707,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.