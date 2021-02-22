Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Issued By B. Riley

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medifast in a report released on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $268.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

