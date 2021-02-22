Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

NYSE AMN opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

