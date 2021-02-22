Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.28.

Shares of JACK opened at $99.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.68. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $434,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $487,000.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.