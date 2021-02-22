Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

