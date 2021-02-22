Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Raised by Analyst

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.04.

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day moving average is $133.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.