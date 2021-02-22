Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JACK. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.28.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $99.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 7,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 39,088 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,895,000 after buying an additional 74,155 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

