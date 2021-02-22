Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

