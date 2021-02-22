Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $87.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,792 shares of company stock worth $1,685,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

