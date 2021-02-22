Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Lowered by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

WLL stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

