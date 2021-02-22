Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for OPKO Health, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in OPKO Health by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 558,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

