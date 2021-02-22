Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dillard’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DDS. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.