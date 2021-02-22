Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Raised by Analyst

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

NYSE EXP opened at $125.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,009 shares of company stock worth $24,188,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

