Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Visteon Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visteon in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

NASDAQ VC opened at $121.88 on Monday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

