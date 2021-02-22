Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Roku, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $467.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.13. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $85,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $85,956.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,064 shares of company stock valued at $296,410,914 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Roku by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Roku by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 88,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.