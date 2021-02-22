QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.83

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 1593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

