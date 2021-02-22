QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

